Racing climb above Toulon in thriller

A thrilling Top 14 encounter saw Racing 92 emerge with maximum points from their trip to Toulon.

Racing 92 beat Toulon 40-29 to climb above their hosts in the Top 14 table, the two sides scoring four tries apiece in a thriller at Stade Mayol.

Toulon were sixth heading into Sunday's fixture - a point ahead of their visitors - but were quickly on the back foot as a Brice Dulin try helped open up a 10-0 lead for Racing.

The home side rallied to touch down twice before the interval and took a 14-10 lead into half-time, with Chris Ashton and JP Pietersen going over early in the second period to extend that advantage to 26-16.

However, Racing piled on the points via the boot of Pat Lambie and tries from Marc Andreu and Yannick Nyanga, storming ahead on the hour mark.

A Louis Carbonel penalty pulled Toulon back within four but Louis Dupichot crossed at the death to put the match to bed, with Lambie's conversion taking his personal tally to 20.

The result sees Racing climb to fourth, while Toulon's second successive defeat drops them to eighth.

In the day's other fixture, Stade Francais survived a spirited comeback at home to basement club Oyonnax to emerge with a narrow 39-35 victory.