Racing overcome early Vakatawa red to sink Bordeaux

Despite having Virimi Vakatawa sent off in the first half, Racing 92 beat Bordeaux in a match featuring three red cards and two yellows.

Racing 92 overcame a first-half red card for Virimi Vakatawa to beat Bordeaux 29-13 on Saturday in an action-packed Top 14 game, which they finished with only 12 men.

Vakatawa was sent off for a dangerous tackle after half an hour, with Bordeaux leading by eight points to seven.

It remains to be seen whether the France wing will receive a ban that could affect his participation in the upcoming November internationals, but Racing made light of his absence as hooker Camille Chat went over twice to secure an impressive victory.

Chat's second try came with Bordeaux reduced to 14 men after Jean-Baptiste Dubie was sin-binned.

With the match over as a contest, Racing's Manuel Carizza and Sebastien Taofifenua of Bordeaux were sent off in the 75th minute after coming to blows, and the hosts' numbers were reduced still further following a late yellow card for Teddy Iribaren.

Racing coach Laurent Labit was quoted by L'Equipe as expressing "pride in the behaviour of the players and the reaction in the second half."

Chat added: "I hope this will be a springboard for the future. We need to keep this mentality."

Leaders Lyon maintained their excellent start to the season by thumping Oyonnax 52-18 - Baptiste Couilloud responsible for two of their seven tries.

Montpellier held off a fightback from Pau to triumph 22-16 at Stade du Hameau, while Chris Ashton scored two tries in Toulon's 41-24 win over Brive and Clermont Auvergne were comfortable winners over Stade Francais, prevailing 33-10.