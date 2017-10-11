Radamel Falcao and Peru midfielder admit discussing playing for a draw during World Cup qualifier
Radamel Falcao and Peru midfielder Renato Tapia have admitted discussing the fact that a draw would suit both teams in the closing stages of their World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday night.
Falcao came in for criticism after appearing to tell the Peru players not to push for a winning goal because the scoreline - which stood at 1-1 - would be beneficial to both teams given other results in South American qualifying that night.
The match ended in a draw, meaning Colombia qualified automatically for next summer's World Cup in Russia, while Peru secured a place in the play-off.
They will face New Zealand in a two-legged tie, the winner of which will earn a spot at the World Cup.
Falcao said after the game: "We knew what was happening in the other matches, we were playing with (the knowledge of) the other results and in that moment (I tried) to transmit that (to Peru)."
La imagen de las Eliminatorias es de @PasoaPaso: Falcao convenciendo uno x uno a los peruanos de arreglar el empate en el final del partido. pic.twitter.com/RBNuumoJFd— Lucas Beltramo (@LucasBeltramo) October 11, 2017
Tapia, who plays his club football with Dutch side Feyenoord, said in an interview on Wednesday that the result of the game had been discussed with Falcao.
He also, however, denied that any deal or 'pact' had been agreed.
"In the last five minutes, the Colombians approached us. They knew what the situation was in the other games," Tapia told Panamericana TV.
"So we managed the game as we needed to... I spoke with Radamel, who told me we were both qualified (as things stood), but it's football and we play to win."
Falcao set up his former Monaco team-mate James Rodriguez for the opening goal of the game, before Pablo Guerrero equalised in bizarre fashion.
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina palmed Guerro's indirect free-kick into his own net, when he could have left it untouched and it would not have counted.
Former Newcastle midfielder Nolberto Solano, who is now on the Peru coaching staff, denied any wrongdoing.
"We needed to win, them too. What pact? That's speculation," he said.
"Obviously, at the end, we knew what the other results were and you tell yourself: 'calm it down a bit, we mustn't take any risks'."