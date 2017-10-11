Radamel Falcao and Peru midfielder admit discussing playing for a draw during World Cup qualifier

Radamel Falcao and Peru midfielder Renato Tapia have admitted discussing the fact that a draw would suit both teams in the closing stages of their World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday night.

Falcao came in for criticism after appearing to tell the Peru players not to push for a winning goal because the scoreline - which stood at 1-1 - would be beneficial to both teams given other results in South American qualifying that night.

The match ended in a draw, meaning Colombia qualified automatically for next summer's World Cup in Russia, while Peru secured a place in the play-off.

They will face New Zealand in a two-legged tie, the winner of which will earn a spot at the World Cup.

Falcao said after the game: "We knew what was happening in the other matches, we were playing with (the knowledge of) the other results and in that moment (I tried) to transmit that (to Peru)."

La imagen de las Eliminatorias es de @PasoaPaso: Falcao convenciendo uno x uno a los peruanos de arreglar el empate en el final del partido. pic.twitter.com/RBNuumoJFd — Lucas Beltramo (@LucasBeltramo) October 11, 2017

Tapia, who plays his club football with Dutch side Feyenoord, said in an interview on Wednesday that the result of the game had been discussed with Falcao.

He also, however, denied that any deal or 'pact' had been agreed.

Falcao gestures to Tapia