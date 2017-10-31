Radja Nainggolan never considered leaving Roma for Chelsea

Radja Nainggolan insists he never considered leaving Roma for Tuesday night's Champions League opponents Chelsea.

The Belgian, who has impressed in three and a half years with the Giallorossi, was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge which never materialised.

Nainggolan said at a press conference prior to the Group C clash: "Well I made my choice. I never hesitated or thought for a minute (about leaving), so it doesn't matter if it's Chelsea or anyone else.

"It's always nice to play against a top team, and like all professionals I know how to prepare for them. I'm ready to give my best and hope to play well."

Roma fought back from 2-0 down two weeks ago to lead 3-2, with two goals from Edin Dzeko and one from Aleksandar Kolarov, only for Chelsea to find an equaliser through Eden Hazard.

Victory for Chelsea would see them advance to the knockout stages from Group C, but a win for Roma would see them overtake the Blues at the top of the standings.

Chelsea currently lead with seven points to Roma's five. Atletico Madrid have two points ahead of their clash with Qarabag. Nainggolan wants Roma to show their ability against Antonio Conte's visitors.

The 29-year-old added: "We know what we are capable of and our worth. We played a great game in London, we could have won it, but we need to be aware of Chelsea too. We will be playing in front of our own fans, a big crowd, and we have everything it takes to win the game."

Roma have won eight of their last 10 games, including the three Serie A games since the draw at Chelsea 1-0.

Nainggolan is eyeing a win which will put Roma on the verge of the last 16 (Getty) More

Nainggolan reckons Roma need to do better if they are to improve upon their Champions League run of two wins in 18 games.

He added: "If we win, we take a big step towards qualifying, but we're studying each game as it comes. If you keep having marginal wins sooner or later you might concede a goal.

"What is important is that we know what we are working towards. We are doing well defensively, we can still improve going forward but for now we are enjoying the moment and want to keep it going."