Radradra sparkles after Eels score fastest NRL try in Broncos battering

Brisbane Broncos were unable to live with Semi Radradra, who ran in four tries and laid on another as Parramatta turned on the style.

Kirisome Auva'a claimed the fastest try in NRL history and the outstanding Semi Radradra scored four of Parramatta Eels' nine tries in a 52-34 hammering of Brisbane Broncos which moved them up to fourth.

Auva'a touched down only 12 seconds into a frantic contest at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday before rampaging winger Radradra stunned the second-placed Broncos with a treble inside 20 minutes.

Toulon-bound flyer Radradra struck again in the second half and also laid a try on, while there were two for Michael Jennings as Parramatta did the double over the Broncos in another demonstration that they should be classed as title contenders.

Just a month after defeating the Broncos courtesy of a late rally at ANZ Stadium, the Eels did the damage early on this time around with four tries in the opening 20 minutes.

Adam Blair gifted Auva'a a record-breaking try when he attempted an offload and the winger scooped up the loose ball to go over, before Radradra took centre stage with some devastating finishing.

Radradra showed a rapid turn of foot in a magnificent solo score with the Broncos defence all at sea and had a hat-trick in the bag midway through the first half.

Tries from David Mead and Josh McGuire gave Wayne Bennett's men hope, but Jennings scored the Eels' fifth try before half-time and the brilliant Radradra struck again soon after the break.

Herman Ese'ese, Alex Glenn, Tautau Moga and Corey Oates crossed for the Broncos, but the unselfish Radradra turned provider for a Brad Takairangi prior to David Gower adding another Eels try.

Mitchell Moses scored 16 points from the tee in an emphatic victory for Brad Arthur's side.