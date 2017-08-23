Radwanska too good for Bouchard in Connecticut

Agnieszka Radwanska continued her perfect record against Eugenie Bouchard to reach the last eight at the Connecticut Open.

Radwanska, the 2016 winner of the WTA Premier event in New Haven, beat wildcard Bouchard 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday.

Top seed Radwanska improved to a 4-0 win-loss record over Bouchard after managing five breaks of serve in the second-round clash.

Awaiting the Pole in the quarter-finals is Peng, the eighth seed getting past Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-3.

Australian Daria Gavrilova booked her spot in the last eight with a hard-fought 7-5 7-6 (8-6) win over Timea Babos.

Qualifier Elise Mertens also progressed, claiming a 6-2 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Meanwhile, in a first-round clash, Carla Suarez Navarro led Jana Cepelova 6-4 4-0 when the Slovakian qualifier retired.