Rafa Benitez calls for calm as relegation fears emerge at Newcastle
A strong leader has the ability to stay calm at precisely the moment everyone else starts to do the opposite, which is why Rafa Benitez has been such an impressive manager before and it is why there is still some semblance of confidence Newcastle United will not be relegated.
Make no mistake, they are in that battle now. The thing is, Benitez always knew this could happen, he tried to warn owner Mike Ashley that a squad built to win promotion from the Championship would not be equipped to do anything more than try to avoid returning there in the Premier League.
But when he asked for more money to strengthen in the summer window he was told he could not have it. As far as Benitez is concerned, they did not even spend all the money that was available. He also believes there will be some to spend in January. He may well be disappointed again.
Ashley attempts to sell the club have given him a convenient excuse not to make money available for transfers, but if Amanda Stavely’s takeover collapses – and there are growing fears that it will – he has a problem if he does allow reinforcements to arrive in the New Year.
Newcastle are struggling. The defeat to Watford was their fourth in a row and there are weaknesses being exposed that are simply impossible to hide.
The way Watford targeted right back DeAndre Yedlin, constantly putting balls into the space behind him, was so simple, but so effective. Everyone know Newcastle’s full backs are frail defensively and will do the same, week after week.
A few injuries have paralysed the Magpies and Benitez is worried, but he will not panic and instead called for unity. He has urged supporters to be patient and forgiving and to recognise the one thing the team does not lack is effort.
“I think the fans have been really good all season,” said Benitez. “But maybe, after this, a lot of them will realise it’s not a question of players or what system we play, it is about sticking together because we will have more problems.
“This is what we have. We have a team of young players and they are working hard. It will be tough, but I still think we are in a good position.
“If my target for the first half of the season is 20 points and we have 14, we have to be sure we use these next six games to get those points and then try to improve in the second half of the season. We have to learn in the Premier League, that if you make one mistake…”
Newcastle made plenty of them, as Marvin Zeegelar and Richarlison caused mayhem down the left side, creating goals for Will Hughes and Andre Gray, as well as an own goal from the hapless Yedlin. Watford could have scored five or six.
Watford face Manchester United and Tottenham at home this week, fixtures that should tell us just how good manager Marco Silva really is. Gray believes there is far more to come from a Hornet side capable of giving anyone a nasty sting.
“It’s a great win for the boys, especially considering none of us thought we played particularly well,” said Gray. “We can play much better. There were a few of us who thought individually we weren't at our best.”