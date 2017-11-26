Rafa Benitez calls for calm as relegation fears emerge at Newcastle

A strong leader has the ability to stay calm at precisely the moment everyone else starts to do the opposite, which is why Rafa Benitez has been such an impressive manager before and it is why there is still some semblance of confidence Newcastle United will not be relegated.

Make no mistake, they are in that battle now. The thing is, Benitez always knew this could happen, he tried to warn owner Mike Ashley that a squad built to win promotion from the Championship would not be equipped to do anything more than try to avoid returning there in the Premier League.

But when he asked for more money to strengthen in the summer window he was told he could not have it. As far as Benitez is concerned, they did not even spend all the money that was available. He also believes there will be some to spend in January. He may well be disappointed again.

Ashley attempts to sell the club have given him a convenient excuse not to make money available for transfers, but if Amanda Stavely’s takeover collapses – and there are growing fears that it will – he has a problem if he does allow reinforcements to arrive in the New Year.

Newcastle are struggling. The defeat to Watford was their fourth in a row and there are weaknesses being exposed that are simply impossible to hide.

Newcastle fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford Credit: Getty Images More