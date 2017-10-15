Rafa Benitez defends Florian Lejeune after Newcastle's summer signing costs them three points against Southampton

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez defended Florian Lejeune after the French centre-back conceded a second-half penalty that allowed Southampton to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Lejeune was making just his second Premier League appearance for the club after signing from Spanish side Eibar in the summer, but was guilty of needlessly bringing down Shane Long in the box to concede a late penalty kick.

Manolo Gabbiadini smashed home from the spot to deny Newcastle what would have been an incredibly impressive victory at St Mary’s.

After the match, Benitez accepted that Lejeune had made an error to concede the penalty but defended the 26-year-old, who was unlucky not to score a last-gasp winner when his header from inside the box was heroically cleared off the line by Southampton substitute Steven Davis.

“I have not yet seen the replay but from the bench it looks as though it was a penalty,” Benitez conceded.

“Obviously he conceded the penalty that but then afterwards he was almost the hero with the header — that is football.

“He has not played since the opening game against Tottenham and he has been working very hard. During the international break he has been training with the team and I am happy because he is a good player who gives us more options at centre-back.”

