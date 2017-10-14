Rafa Benitez discloses he prepared for move to England by watching Sir Alex Ferguson coach Man Utd
Rafa Benitez has revealed, on the eve of Newcastle United’s match against a Southampton side managed by his protégé Mauricio Pellegrino, that he once prepared for his own move to England by spending time watching Manchester United train under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Given the animosity that grew between Benitez and Ferguson, the news he spent time at United’s training ground before working in England is a surprise.
Benitez’s thirst for knowledge is unquenchable and he has urged young English coaches to travel around Europe, just as he did at the start of his career, to learn about different styles and tactics.
Benitez also studied Tony Pulis’s methods at Stoke, after leaving Liverpool, in order to gain a better understanding of the direct style that had caused him problems during his time at Anfield.
“Tony is a friend of mine,” Benitez explained. “We were talking about what he was doing… I came to see Ferguson [before I came to England to work] and I came to see Tony. I went to see Manchester United when I was at Valencia I think. It was for one week, when Steve McClaren was his assistant.
“It was a really good experience with Tony. I was very open minded to learn. It is good to be like that, especially when you come to England and you play in the cup competitions. They play in a different style, you have to understand what they do and how they do it.
“Sometimes you are the better team, but they have a way of playing and they do it really well.
“For the English managers, it would be very useful to go abroad and see the different approaches. When I was in Italy, I was always watching everything and taking notes all the time, analysing every game.
“That is the way, you have to do it, because you have to be able to adapt. You have to see how they approach things, because it can be totally different.”
Benitez’s management skills have been honed since, but he is wary of coming up against Pellegrino, who knows him better than most having both played for and coached with him.
“It will be difficult to surprise him,” added Benitez. “It’s a strange feeling. Especially Mauricio, because he was my player and I signed him for Liverpool too because I had a lot of confidence in him. And after he was my assistant for the same reason.
“He knows everything about me because he was my player and assistant. He has an advantage, but at the same time we know him really well too. It is a special situation. If you wanted to say something or change something, he would know already.”