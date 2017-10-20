Rafael Benitez excited new financial backing could unlock 'massive potential' of Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has admitted he is not surprised by the flurry of interest in a Newcastle United takeover because people will be attracted to the club for all the same reasons he agreed to become manager.

Benitez was careful not to criticise current owner Mike Ashley, but confirmed he has met the front runner to buy the club, Amanda Staveley, and could not disguise his excitement at the possibility he will soon have the financial backing to unleash Newcastle’s full potential.

Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this week that Staveley is preparing to make a formal bid to end Ashley’s parsimonious ten-year reign and Benitez could be given as much as £100m to spend in January if the deal goes through.

For Benitez, Newcastle have been the biggest under-achievers in English football, but he will not allow himself or his players to be distracted by the thought of a takeover.

“The fans will be excited and the potential of the club is massive,” said Benitez, ahead of this weekend’s visit of Crystal Palace. “You can attract people [to buy it] because of that.

“It's one of the top sides in England if you put everything together. The question is, is it reaching its level? Obviously, no. Can we do it? I think so.

“We have to do everything right. It's not just if you have money, you have to have the right players with the right mentality coming here.

Amanda Stavely was seen in the stands at St James' Park during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool