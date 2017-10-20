Rafael Benitez excited new financial backing could unlock 'massive potential' of Newcastle
Rafa Benitez has admitted he is not surprised by the flurry of interest in a Newcastle United takeover because people will be attracted to the club for all the same reasons he agreed to become manager.
Benitez was careful not to criticise current owner Mike Ashley, but confirmed he has met the front runner to buy the club, Amanda Staveley, and could not disguise his excitement at the possibility he will soon have the financial backing to unleash Newcastle’s full potential.
Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this week that Staveley is preparing to make a formal bid to end Ashley’s parsimonious ten-year reign and Benitez could be given as much as £100m to spend in January if the deal goes through.
For Benitez, Newcastle have been the biggest under-achievers in English football, but he will not allow himself or his players to be distracted by the thought of a takeover.
“The fans will be excited and the potential of the club is massive,” said Benitez, ahead of this weekend’s visit of Crystal Palace. “You can attract people [to buy it] because of that.
“It's one of the top sides in England if you put everything together. The question is, is it reaching its level? Obviously, no. Can we do it? I think so.
“We have to do everything right. It's not just if you have money, you have to have the right players with the right mentality coming here.
"You have to put a lot of things together, if you have good staff, people working in advance you have more chance to do well.
“What is the level Newcastle should be at? A higher level than we are at the moment. I think we can do better. I don't want to say too much but this club has to be in the top 10.
“I don't say that because of the fans or the city, it's because you can see when you compare to other clubs you can see the potential is there.
“I will not say too much. For us, the manager and the players, we have to be sure we keep performing on the pitch and we will continue working and if something is going on, we will know [about it when the time is right]. And hopefully it will be fine and if not, still we have to have our plan ready just in case.”
Although Benitez never looks too far ahead, he has started to look at potential signings in January. If Ashley remains in charge, the budget will be small, but if there are new owners, Newcastle are likely to have the financial muscle to target a completely different calibre of player in 2018.
“First of all, you have to look for the best players in the market,” Benitez explained. “Afterwards you think of the second, third and fourth options. But not because you have a new owner. You have to take into consideration a player might not want to move or a club may not want to sell.
“We are working on different names and different levels. It is too early, but we have been working hard. We will have the targets identified.”