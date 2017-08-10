Rafa Marquez denies involvement in drug trafficking

The Mexican star says he will dedicate himself to clearing his name after being sanctioned for alleged support of a drug trafficking organization

Rafael Marquez denies that he was ever involved with a drug trafficking organization and has vowed to clear his name.

Speaking at a press conference, the long-time Mexico captain made it clear that he believes he is innocent of the charges.

"I want to ask for respect for my family regarding this situation. Just like I have looked after my career as a professional, today is my toughest game and I intend to clarify all of this," said Marquez said at a news conference Wednesday.

Marquez, who currently plays with Atlas in Liga MX, has been sanctioned for alleged support of a drug trafficking organization led by Raul Flores Hernandez.

The sanctions come from the United States department of the Treasury, which listed former Barcelona and Monaco star Marquez among 22 people identified as someone "upon whom he [Hernandez] heavily relies to further his drug trafficking and money laundering activities".

OFAC Kingpin action targets 22 Mexican Nationals & 43 entities—the largest Kingpin designation against a Mexican drug network pic.twitter.com/RaGfecYahf — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) August 9, 2017

However, Marquez, who reportedly went volentarily to give a statement on the matter to Attorney General's Office, has come out strongly to deny that he was involved in any way.

"I categorically deny any type of relation with this organization and with what has been stated in several news reports," he said.

"I understand the legal situation that I find myself in and I will immediately work on clearing up the facts alongside my team of attorneys."

It remains unclear what, if any, impact the sanctions will have on Marquez' playing career.