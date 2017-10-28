Rafa Marquez return to the pitch for first time since Department of Treasury allegations

The Mexico veteran returned to the playing field for the first time after being cleared to play domestic contests

Rafa Marquez returned to the field for the first time since the U.S. Department of Treasury designated him a frontman for a drug kingpin, starting Atlas' Saturday contest against Queretaro.

Marquez was on the bench in the team's midweek Copa MX loss to Chivas but didn't enter the game.

Marquez has maintained his innocence since the August designation, which does not charge him with a crime but does freeze finances associated with the United States. Marquez's lawyers were able to unfreeze some of the 37-year-old's assets earlier this week and he was cleared to return to the field in Mexico. He still can not enter the U.S. and his status for the national team remains uncertain.

"Our captain returns!" Atlas wrote in a tweet.