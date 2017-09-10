Rafael Nadal concludes a remarkable Grand Slam year by beating Kevin Anderson to win the US Open

Kevin Anderson has been building his confidence this year with self-conscious celebrations of his best shots, but no amount of fist-pumping by the South African was going to put off Rafael Nadal. At the end of a remarkable Grand Slam year, the 31-year-old Spaniard won the US Open here on Sunday when he beat Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 with a display that was even more convincing than that scoreline might suggest.

Nadal was magnificent. Whether he was returning serve from way behind the baseline, serving with relentless accuracy, thumping his ferocious ground strokes into all corners of the court or volleying decisively at the net, the world No 1 was a force of nature, driving himself forward to ever greater heights.

Anderson, who as the world No 32 was the lowest ranked finalist here since the rankings were launched 44 years ago, was swept aside by Nadal’s brilliance, but should be consoled by the fact that it would be hard to imagine anyone resisting the Spaniard when he is playing as he has for most of this tournament.

We will never know, of course, but how might a fit and healthy Roger Federer have fared if he had lived up to his seeding and met Nadal in the semi-finals here? With Nadal in this form it would have taken an almost super-human performance to beat him.

Instead Nadal and Federer have ended this extraordinary Grand Slam season with honours even, both men having started it with doubts about their long-term future after finishing their 2016 campaigns early because of injury.

Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Nadal won his 10th French Open title and his third US Open and recaptured the world No 1 ranking from Andy Murray. What a fitting end to the year it would be if Nadal and Federer met in the last match of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London in November.

This victory, meanwhile, was an appropriate way for Nadal to finish his last Grand Slam tournament with his uncle, Toni Nadal, as his travelling coach. While Toni will still play a big part in his nephew’s career from his base at the world No 1’s academy in their native Majorca, the coaching reins will be handed over next year to Carlos Moya, who was here sitting alongside Toni.

“I can’t thank him enough for all the things that he did for me,” Nadal said afterwards when asked about his uncle. “Probably without him I would never be playing tennis. It’s great that I had somebody like him pushing me all the time. For sure he is one of the most important people in my life.”

Nadal’s victory extended the remarkable stranglehold of the “Big Four” on the sport’s biggest prizes. Nadal, Federer, Murray and Novak Djokovic have won 46 of the last 51 Grand Slam tournaments dating back to Marat Safin’s victory at the 2005 Australian Open, with Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin del Potro and Marin Cilic the only gatecrashers on their elite party.

