Rafael Nadal demolishes Nick Kyrgios to win China Open and sixth title of 2017

World number one Rafael Nadal demolished Nick Kyrgios to win his sixth title of the season at the China Open.

The Spaniard won nine games in a row on his way to a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 victory to reclaim the trophy he last won in 2005.

It was another Jekyll and Hyde performance from the unpredictable Kyrgios, who battled bravely to fend off five break points in his opening service game.

However, having then been angered by a line call the Australian proceeded to complain to the umpire at two changes of end, which eventually cost him a penalty point at the start of the eighth game.

Nadal duly clinched his second break to take the first set, and despite a spirited response from Kyrgios who forced break points in the third game of the second, there was no stopping the 31-year-old.

"In 2005 when I won here I never thought that in 2017 I would still be playing tennis! I’m very happy to be here and to win the title," he said afterwards. "For me this is a very important victory. It’s great to have a team like this behind me during a great season."

In Tokyo, David Goffin captured his second ATP title in a week at the Japan Open. The Belgian fourth seed, fresh from his victory at the Shenzhen Open, beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3 7-5 in an hour and 24 minutes.

Goffin has now moved into the final automatic qualification spot for next month's ATP finals in London.