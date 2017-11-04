Rafael Nadal given fresh hope of being fit for ATP Finals in London

Rafael Nadal could be fit to feature at the ATP World Tour Finals in London after scans showed no new damage to a long-standing knee injury, his doctor has revealed.

The world number one, who earlier this week sealed his place at the top of the year-end rankings, pulled out of the Paris Masters on Friday with recurring problem in his right knee, immediately putting him in doubt for the end-of-season showpiece at the O2 Arena.

It is the second time in a few weeks that the Spaniard has withdrawn from a tournament with the ailment, following his decision not to play in the tournament in Basel, and his doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro says the tendon injury is in no worse state than previously.

Cotorro will now put the 31-year-old on a rehabilitation programme which gives him the best chance of making London, a tournament Nadal has never won.

"It is not a new injury or an injury that has worsened," Cotorro said in Spanish newspaper El Espanol. "It's not a different situation than when we came from the Asian tour. All the images of the tests tell us that it is a bit the same, that the tendon is suffering.

"It's a tough year, a season with many games. The tendon is suffering, but the images do not show us anything different either. The first thing was to stop and assess how the knee was, if something new had happened.

Nadal has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance this year (Getty) More