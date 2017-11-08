Rafael Nadal named in draw for ATP World Tour Finals

Rafael Nadal was named in the draw for the Nitto ATP Finals on Wednesday morning, assuaging fears that the world No 1 might be forced to withdraw from the London-based event for the sixth time in his illustrious career.

Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters last week with pain in his right knee, and his initial comments did not suggest that he had a strong chance of participating in the year-ending tournament at the O2 Arena.

But the outlook has improved since then. Nadal’s doctor, Ángel Ruíz-Cotorro, told a Spanish radio station this week that “He was worried [after Paris] and we did a series of tests, but there was nothing serious detected in his tendon. We’re going to start a treatment that will allow him to continue muscular work so that he can go to London as he wishes.”

We should not count our chickens quite yet, however. The fact that Nadal was named in the Pete Sampras Group does not in itself prove that he will take part. Pablo Carreño Busta and Sam Querrey will be the back-up players at the event, which begins on Sunday, and one of them could come in to replace him at any time.

The other players to be drawn in the Sampras Group were Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin. Meanwhile the Boris Becker Group will consist of Roger Federer – who beat Andy Murray on Tuesday night in a light-hearted exhibition match in Glasgow – as well as Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and the late-surging American Jack Sock.

Meanwhile Jamie Murray – who will be the only Briton participating in the ATP Finals this year, because of his brother’s chronic hip trouble – and doubles partner Bruno Soares have been drawn in the Todd Woodbridge-Mark Woodforde Group along with Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot, the Bryan brothers, and Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers.

“It’s a great event to be a part of,” the elder Murray said this week. “It’s a big showcase for doubles and a lot of time the doubles have been the more exciting matches. With the level being so high now and it being so open – everyone can beat everyone – it leads to a more exciting tournament.”