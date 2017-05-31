Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic the men to beat in Paris as they both win second round matches in straight sets

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s potentially record-breaking French Open campaigns remain firmly on track after the second round at Roland-Garros, with both the overwhelming favourite and the defending champion winning comfortably in straight-sets on Wednesday.

Nadal is attempting to win an unprecedented tenth title in Paris, while victory for Djokovic would see the Serbian become just the third man in history — after the great Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver — to win each of the Grand Slams on more than one ocassion.

But before contemplating their respective accomplishments, each man had a second round match to attend to, with the shock early exits of seeded players including Alexander Zverev (9), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12) and Jack Sock (14) offering timely reminders that neither Nadal or Djokovic can afford to count their chickens just yet.

Of the two, it is Nadal who looks to be in the better form. Which is unsurprising, given that he boasts a 18-1 win-loss record on clay this year, having won tune-up tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before arriving in Paris at the beginning of this week.

Nadal completely dominated the Dutchman Robin Haase on Court Philippe-Chatrier, winning 6-1 6-4 6-3 against a man who had previously taken him to five gruelling sets at Wimbledon in 2010. But on the red dirt of Roland-Garros, Nadal is a completely different player. He hit no fewer than 33 winners in an emphatic performance, with Haase failing to create a single break point.

“I was more or less under control during the whole match,” Nadal said afterwards, a touch modestly. “So I am very happy winning in straight sets, which is always great news. Robin is a dangerous opponent always who can serve very well and hit very strong. So I think I did a lot of things well this afternoon.”

And ominously for his future opponents, Nadal revealed after his win that the hot and humid weather conditions in Paris are actually helping his game. The mercury climbed to 25° on Wednesday and with temperatures forecast to remain in the mid-20s throughout next the second week, it is beginning to appear that the stars are aligned for the Spaniard.

“It's true that if it is sunny, between 18 and 25 degrees, normally it is good for me, because the ball flies and we have good bounces on my forehand, especially,” Nadal added. “It is true that if the temperature go down and is raining or these kind of things, it's obvious is a little bit worse for my game.”

