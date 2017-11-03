Rafael Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters and could miss ATP World Tour Finals

The injury curse that has swept through the ATP Tour this year claimed another victim on Friday as Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the Paris Masters.

Nadal called a press conference on Friday to reveal that he would not be able to play his quarter-final against Filip Krajinovic because of a right knee problem. It is the same issue that caused Nadal to miss the Swiss Indoors last month, and throughout his career the Spaniard has been plagued by knee injuries.

"It's a very hard decision, a tough and sad situation," Nadal said. "I tried my best. I had treatment yesterday night but it's impossible to go on court.

"I was here to win, I'm sorry for the fans and organization, that is the same of Roland Garros, like family to me"

After confirming that he would end the year as the world No 1 by beating Hyeon Chung on Wednesday, Nadal must now be considered a doubt for the ATP World Tour Finals, which starts on November 12.

Nadal will end the year as the world No 1 More