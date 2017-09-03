Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer both win to keep hopes of dream US Open semi-final alive

The dream semi-final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal here at the US Open is still on the cards after the Swiss and the Spaniard both won their third-round matches here on Saturday evening with something to spare.

After being taken the distance in his first two matches Federer was happy to beat Feliciano Lopez in straight sets, while Nadal staged an action replay of his second-round victory over Taro Daniel by losing the first set to Leonardo Mayer before winning the next three by a comfortable margin. Both matches were played under the new retractable roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium on a day when rain disrupted the programme on all other courts.

The results mean that Federer and Nadal both need to win just two more matches in order to secure their semi-final showdown. Federer next faces Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, who has lost all 11 of his previous meetings with the Swiss, the winner to face Juan Martin del Potro or Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals. Nadal now meets the Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov, who has won two of their eight meetings, with the winner to play David Goffin or Andrey Rublev.

While the 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 scoreline might have suggested that Nadal made a slow start against Mayer, the world No 1 did not agree. Instead at his post-match press conference he pointed to the fact that he had created a regular flow of break points in the match, which reflected his domination even from the early stages.

Nadal failed to convert any of his first 13 break points and finished the match having converted just six of his 25 opportunities. Mayer created only three break points in the match and took just one of them.

“For me it was not a slow start,” Nadal said afterwards. “It was a slow start in terms of converting break points. When you have that many break points it means you have created more opportunities than usual. If I had been able to convert just one or two of them we would probably have been talking about another story.”

Having failed to take his chances in the opening set, Nadal lost the tie-break 7-3 as Mayer, the world No 59, won four points in a row from 2-2. The Argentinian had two break points when Nadal served at 1-2 in the second set but the Spaniard saved them with some typically bold play. At the end of the game he clenched his fist in celebration and bellowed out a roar of “Vamos!”

At 3-3 in the second set Nadal finally broke serve as Mayer made an error on his forehand. From that moment onwards the match took on a very different complexion, to the relief of the 23,000 night-session spectators who were waiting outside, the day session having overrun after the first two women’s matches had both gone to three sets.

The second set still took 61 minutes, but after Nadal had taken it with a forehand winner he raced through the third in just 27 minutes.

