Rafael Nadal secures year-end No 1 spot after remarkable 2017 season

Rafael Nadal will end the 2017 season as the world No 1 after beating South Korea’s Chung Hyeon in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Roger Federer paved the way for his long-time rival to end 2017 top of the rankings after pulling out of the Paris Masters in order to rest ahead of the ATP Finals.

Nadal’s win against 54th-ranked Chung now means Federer will be unable to catch the Spaniard, regardless of how the pair fare in London later this month.

This is the fourth time the 31-year-old has ended the season as world No 1, having previously achieved the feat in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

It marks the conclusion of what has been a remarkable season of renaissance for Nadal, who overcame wrist problems from last year to win the French Open and US Open – his 15th and 16th grand slam titles.

Speaking after victory on Wednesday, the Spaniard said: "I'm very, very happy for everything. It has been an amazing year. One year ago for sure I never dreamed about being world number one at end of the season so it's something that means a lot."

Nadal avoided any slip-ups against Chung, winning 7-5 6-3, although the 21-year-old did cause Nadal problems.

Having sat out last week's event in Basel to rest his knees after a successful hard-court season, he put in a patchy performance.

Nadal has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance this year (Getty)