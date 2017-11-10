Rafael Nadal targets revenge over Roger Federer at ATP World Tour Finals

After a miraculous year in which he regained the No 1 ranking and claimed his 10th French Open title, we might have expected Rafael Nadal to arrive in London with a regal strut.

The reality is grittier. Nadal comes into Sunday's Nitto ATP Finals with a bad knee and a score to settle with his oldest rival Roger Federer, who has beaten him in all four of their meetings this year. That stings, and Nadal is still grumbling about the way Federer disarmed his greatest weapon – red clay – by skipping the entirety of the European clay-court season.

“It would be great to finish the year playing against him again and to give me another chance,” said Nadal, who lost against Federer in the finals of the Australian Open, the Miami Open and the Shanghai Masters, as well as in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

“You cannot forget that we played all the time on surfaces that he likes more than me,” added Nadal. “Just accept that and just find different ways to approach the match. If that happens and I am healthy enough, I hope to have my chances.”

To conclude the perfect year, Nadal would need to come through his group – which also includes Grigor Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem and David Goffin – to reach next weekend’s semi-finals. And then to overcome Federer in a grandstand finish, preferably in the final.

Nadal practises on court ahead of his first group match on Monday Credit: Reuters More