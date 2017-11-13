Rafael Nadal withdraws from ATP Finals due to a knee injury

The World No 1 has pulled out of the season-ending tournament: Getty

Rafael Nadal has announced he has withdrawn from the ATP Finals because of a knee injury.

The reigning French and US Open champion who tops the ATP rankings lost his first match of the tournament to Belgium's first-time qualifier David Goffin, before announcing that he was unable to continue in the competition.

“I'm not ready to play... I fought a lot knowing it was my last match of the season,” Nadal, who also quit midway through the Paris Masters tournament two weeks ago, told reporters following his 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 defeat by Goffin.

“But my commitment was to try. I’ve missed this event too many times in my career,” added the Spaniard, who has been plagued by knee injuries throughout his career.

Nadal showed remarkable resilience to claim the second set of his opening match against Goffin but began to struggle with his movement in the third and was in visible pain when the Belgian claimed victory.

As he departed the court at the O2 Arena he gave the crowd a wave goodbye and confirmed his withdrawal in his post-match press interview.

Nadal’s withdrawal means Roger Federer is now the overwhelming favourite to win the tournament for a record seventh time.