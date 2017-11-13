Rafael Nadal withdraws from ATP Finals after gruelling defeat by David Goffin

Rafael Nadal was so determined to play at the O2 Arena that he pushed through unsustainable pain in his right knee. But after losing a gruelling three-setter against David Goffin, he took the decision that he should probably have made a week ago, and withdrew from the rest of the tournament.

Asked last night if he intended to continue in the ATP Nitto Finals, Nadal replied “No, I am off. My season is finished. I had the commitment with the event, with the city, with myself. I tried hard. But I am really not ready to play, no?

“I really fighted a lot during the match, but knowing that probably was a big chance to be the last match of the season. Is about the pain. I cannot hold with enough power to keep playing. I tried, but seriously was miracle to be very close in the score during the match.”

It is not in Nadal’s nature to duck a challenge, and he defied his injury to save four match points in the second set. Yet the only effect was to prolong the suffering. After Goffin’s 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 victory – which occupied fully 2hr 37min – he had no chance of recovering in time to face Dominic Thiem on Wednesday. Pablo Carreno Busta, who reached the US Open semi-final in September, will replace him for the rest of the event.

“Even winning, even losing, I going to pull out because I was not enjoying on court at all,” said Nadal. “Was not fun to play like this. I really believed that I don't deserve after this great season to spend two more days on court with this terrible feelings, no? “I am, of course, disappointed. But I am not going to cry. I had a great season. I really appreciate all the things that happened to me during the whole season. Thanks, life, for this unforgettable one.”

