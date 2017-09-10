A raft of changes in Harambee Starlets’ Cosafa squad

Kenya will kick-off her campaign for the 2017 Cosafa women’s tournament with a game against Mozambique on September 12 but with some unfamiliar faces.

Newly appointed Harambee Starlets head coach Richard Kanyi named a traveling squad comprising of a couple of rookies, with some familiar names missing.

Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Vivian Akinyi, Irene Ogutu, Samantha Akeya, Sharon Bushenei, and Jacky Ogol are among the notable absentees in the traveling list.

Starlets, who are taking part in the tournament as an invited guest, will have six debutants; Lucy Mkhwana, Phoebe Oketch Monica Karambu, Esther Nandika as well as Juliet Auma Jenipher Adhiambo and Florence Awino.

Neddy Atieno returns to the teams after completing mandatory military training while Mwanalima Adam and Dorcas Sikobe have also made the cut.

Harambee Starlets are set to depart the country on Monday for Zimbabwe where they will take on Mozambique, Swaziland and Mauritius in the invitational tournament’s group B matches from Tuesday.

Kenya becomes the second East African nation to make a guest appearance at the tournament, after reigning Cecafa champions Tanzania, who featured in the last edition in 2011.

Traveling squad: Mwanalima Adam, Mercy Achieng, Phoebe Okech, Doris Anyango, Florence Awino, Neddy Atieno, Pauline Msungu, Caroline Chepkoech, Lucy Mukhwana, Juliet Auma, Carolyne Anyango, Pauline Atieno, Monica Karambu, Esther Nandika, Cheris Avilia, Dorcas Sikobe, Jenipher Malova, Wendy-Ann Achieng, Janet Moraa, Lilian Adera

Technical Bench: Richard Kanyi-head coach, Mary Adhiambo- Assistant coach.