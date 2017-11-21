Raheem Sterling downs stubborn Feyenoord in Champions League as Manchester City seal top spot

The result was exactly what you might have expected. Manchester City won their fifth straight Champions League fixture to ensure they will go into the knockout phase as group winners. It was, however, rather more of a struggle than Pep Guardiola’s side have been used to this season.

Feyenoord, whose record of five straight losses is a mirror image of City’s were a minute away from a goalless draw full of guts and endeavour when Raheem Sterling’s beautiful chip on the run rendered even these thin hopes redundant.

It was a decent night for Guardiola’s young Englishmen. Perhaps the night’s most significant moment came a quarter of an hour from the finish when Phil Foden, the jewel of the England Under-17 World Cup triumph in Calcutta, came on to a huge ovation.

It is dangerous to pile too many expectations on young footballers. In the final of the 2009 European Championship, the German goalkeeper was Manuel Neuer, the lad between the sticks for England now turns out for Hartlepool. However, Foden looked utterly at home among the elite of Europe.

At the finish, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s footballers went over to the thousands who had travelled from Rotterdam knowing they were likely to witness a rout. They deserved their ovation.

In September, at the De Kuip, Manchester City had given the first indication that they were serious contenders for the European Cup, scoring three times in the opening 35 minutes. There was little respite in the opening exchanges now but Feyenoord coped far more effectively than they had in their own stadium. While Guardiola had suggested he would make some serious changes for this game, there was still room for Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Sterling – and figures of 79 per cent possession.

Yet for all the probing and the pressure and some lovely touches centred around Aguero, the breakthrough almost came Feyenoord’s way. With the game 25 minutes gone, Ederson tried and failed to control a back-pass that was struck rather too hard.