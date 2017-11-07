Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson and Fabian Delph all ruled out of England squad with injuries

Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson have been ruled out of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil by injury, the Football Association has announced.

Gareth Southgate's preparations had already been hit after Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli all pulled out earlier in the week.

Sterling and Delph have returned to Manchester City. But there is better news on Gary Cahill, who will train with Southgate's squad this afternoon.

More to follow.