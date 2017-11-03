Raheem Sterling proving to Man City manager Pep Guardiola he can deliver

Sergio Aguero had not long finished delivering an emotional speech to team-mates in the dressing room after Manchester City’s dazzling 4-2 win against Napoli in southern Italy on Wednesday when Raheem Sterling’s phone beeped.

“I’m not talking to you for two days #monster”, read the text from a close associate. Sterling smiled. The England forward had just produced another “monster” performance, claimed his 10th goal of the campaign for City to move him ahead of Aguero as the club’s top scorer and scrawled more red pen through the narrative that dictated he would be the fall-guy among Pep Guardiola’s surfeit of attacking stars. The message was symbolic – there was no need to talk because Sterling is doing all his talking on the pitch, an increasingly indispensable cog in a relentless attacking wheel that is one goal short of a half century after just 16 matches this term.

The story is apt because Arsenal visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday only 67 days since reports emerged of Sterling being potentially used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Alexis Sanchez from north London to City.

There are conflicting versions of what happened between the clubs in the final 72 hours of that chaotic summer transfer window but Sanchez’s proposed £60 million move collapsed and, suffice to say, City protested forcibly at any suggestion that they had been prepared to let Sterling leave.

City’s interest in Sanchez has not gone away, but whether they move for him again in January or next summer, when the Chilean’s contract with Arsenal expires, there are unlikely to be many musing over Sterling’s future if his stunning form over the past three months offers a glimpse of things to come.

“If you want this, show me you want this”, Guardiola told Sterling over the summer as he challenged the 22-year-old to improve his finishing and final ball in order to hold down a regular first team place and those nine words have become almost a daily calling card in the player’s mind. There are plenty of players who would have questioned their value to Guardiola following the £44 million arrival of Bernardo Silva only five days after the end of last season, the final two games of which Sterling had spent on the substitutes’ bench. “There’s no doubt some players would have reacted to Bernardo coming in, and Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane before that, and resolved that their number was up,” one well-placed City source said. “Raheem did the total opposite. He was never going to run from that fight.”