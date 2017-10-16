Raheem Sterling reveals he instantly dismissed idea of moving to Arsenal from Man City during the summer

Raheem Sterling has revealed he instantly dismissed the idea of leaving Manchester City for Arsenal in the summer as he had already been told by manager Pep Guardiola that he would play a prominent role this season.

Although there were suggestions in August that City were considering allowing the England international to leave as part of their pursuit of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, Sterling was brutal in his response, claiming he had not given the move more than a second’s thought because he was sure Guardiola had no interest in selling him.

Rather than consider leaving City, Sterling was confident he would continue to improve under Guardiola and is not surprised he is enjoying his best form for a club he joined from Liverpool for £44m back in 2015.

Asked whether he had spoken to Guardiola since Arsenal expressed their interest in him, Sterling replied: “I didn’t need to speak to him because I already spoke to him in the summer and we had a positive talk.

Arsenal expressed an interest in Sterling, but he did not give a second thought to leaving Credit: REUTERS

“I didn’t have any negative thoughts. I just woke up one day with England, didn’t believe a word of it, until I spoke to the manager. I didn’t need to worry about it.

“I’m here for the long term, I signed for five years. I have three and a half years left and I want to continue playing here for a long time to come.

“It is massive year for me, for the team and I need to keep building, keep working hard and go to the World Cup on a positive.”

Sterling has scored six goals in the Premier League this season, which is as many as Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero. Having been criticised in the past for his lack of a final product, in and around the area, the 22-year-old has blossomed under Guardiola and is arguably the most creative English player in the top flight

“He has been massive for me, especially with the basic and simple stuff,” added Sterling, who will start against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night. “He always tries to get you do the simple stuff at the top level and that is genius because it works.

“I just need to continue focusing on getting into goalscoring areas, getting into the box, because that is where the majority of my goals come from. I am trying to build on the year before [and I would love to get into the high teens.”

“Why am I taking more chances? I’m just trying to see the game [a bit better] and get on the end of stuff. The players we have got you always know there is going to be an opportunity because the ball will fall to you.”

Some of City’s football has been breath-taking, but Guardiola remains wary. He does not want anyone to get over-excited, pointing out that their start to the season “is not very different to last year’s” when City ended the campaign without a trophy.

The arrival of Napoli to the Etihad Stadium will also provide a different sort of test. Guardiola is a huge fan of the way manager Maurizio Sarri has got the southern Italian team playing and said he often tunes in to watch their games to “learn new things.”

Napoli are top of Serie A with eight successive victories and, although they have lost to Shakthar Donetsk in the Group Stage of the Champions League, Guardiola believed they are potentially one of three best teams in Europe this season.

“They do many, many things and the things they do they do perfectly,” Guardiola gushed. “It is not a team that is going to wait. They make high pressing and to amazing build up in the middle. They are one of the best teams in Europe.

“In Italy, to win eight games in a row, and in Rome against Roma. I know, I heard from [the] president of Napoli in Gazzetta, that my words are just to distract Napoli, but it is just what I believe.

“I believe they are a really good team, in all sense, but if the president prefers to hear they are a disaster team I can say that as well.

“I cannot say they are the toughest test so far, because Liverpool and Chelsea were tough as well. I have a lot of respect. But I like to watch them.

“I am a manager, a professional, but a spectator as well. I like to watch football and I like to watch Napoli when I am sat in my home. I love many, many things about a Sarri team. Tomorrow is a big test. For me it is fascinating to have a challenge as a manager to try and beat them. Hopefully we can and the guys who watch can enjoy it.”