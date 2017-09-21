Rahm proud of consistency in 2017

Ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship, Jon Rahm talked up his consistency during what has been a fine year.

Jon Rahm has been most pleased with his consistency this year as he looks to cap off his campaign with the FedEx Cup title.

The Spaniard heads to the Tour Championship in fifth in the overall standings, knowing a win at East Lake Golf Club would secure the prize.

Rahm has enjoyed a fine year, including two wins and 10 other top-10 finishes in 21 events.

The 22-year-old said he was delighted by his consistency in 2017, although his only win on the PGA Tour came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

"Getting that win at Farmers was obviously huge," Rahm said on Wednesday.

"It got me getting into the tournaments I really wanted to be in, and obviously it gave me a lot of stability to decide and to pick and choose what I played.

"Once we got it, we were able to choose the schedule and I kind of played it to my strengths and kept a really high quality of golf.

"I think Colonial was the last week I played really good and then at Memorial, I was three holes up and had a little bit of a rough patch. I was expecting it to be honest.

"I thought at some point the batteries ran out, but once that happened I headed over to Europe and it was like nothing happened. I finished 10th in France and won in Ireland by six. That is something unexpected.

"And then I came back to keep playing the way I am playing now. So far, to finish the first three events in the FedEx Cup top five in all of them, tied for third, fourth and fifth. It's really pretty impressive.

"It shows how consistent I've been all year – 10 top-10s, some of them being top-fives. Consistency is probably the word I can use to describe the year. Hopefully I have a good week to finish the year too."

Rahm is fifth in the FedEx Cup standings, behind Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Marc Leishman, but a victory for any of the quintet would secure the title.