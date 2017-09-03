Rahm surprised by how quickly he found PGA Tour success

Such has been his success this season, Jon Rahm said he needed to quickly reassess his goals.

Dell Technologies Championship leader Jon Rahm said he had been surprised by his success on the PGA Tour.

Rahm has seven top-five finishes on the PGA Tour this season and holds a two-shot lead at TPC Boston.

Even though Rahm enjoyed a storied amateur career and impressed in spot PGA Tour starts last year, he was still surprised at how well he did early on in his professional career.

"I was for a while. I'm not going to lie," Rahm said after his second round when asked if he was surprised by how much he had already accomplished.

"The two-month stretch after Colonial that I didn't play my best golf in the States, it's probably because I got to the point where I had accomplished so much more than I had set myself to in the beginning of the year; that I felt like there was nothing else to do, right.

"I had a few goals early on in the year, and I ended up accomplishing a lot more than the ones I had in mind. And I believe, after Colonial, I got into the top 10 in the world. This is kind of what, you know – it made me complacent of what I had accomplished all year."

Rahm said he had to reassess his goals because he had accomplished his original ones so quickly.

"I didn't play with the same intensity or the same – I really didn't have a goal, like see some goal after that, and kind of realised that a couple weeks ago. Talked to my mental coach about it. Talked to a couple people about it," he said.

"I feel like I'm on a good track. It's taken me two months to realise what I've done, and you know, hopefully I can keep surprising myself. But it's been a process. It wasn't easy. I really couldn't understand why all of a sudden I wasn't playing good and my mind wasn't in the same place, and it was because of that. It took me some time to adjust to what I had done."