Raiders anticipate return of Carr this week

Derek Carr could make a surprise return from injury when the Oakland Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio believes quarterback Derek Carr could return against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

When Carr left a week four loss with a back injury, the initial time frame for his return was two to six weeks.

However, the Raiders quarterback might only miss a week.

"I have that feel," Del Rio said. "I anticipate he'll be ready to go. He was pushing pretty hard last week."

Carr suffered a transverse process fracture during the third quarter of a 16-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on October 1.

He took a knee in the back from Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis as he was falling to the turf.

EJ Manuel finished that game and then started the week five loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Manuel was 13 of 26 for 159 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-17 loss. The Ravens jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Oakland had run three offensive plays.

Carr did some throwing and stretching during practice last week, but Del Rio said he could be a full participant when the team begins practice on Wednesday.

The Raiders have lost three straight since a 2-0 start.