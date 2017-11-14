Raiders break ground on new stadium in Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders held a groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday to begin the construction of their new 65,000-seat stadium.

The Oakland Raiders have taken the next step in their move to Las Vegas.

The team on Monday drew nearly a thousand spectators as they held a groundbreaking ceremony on the Strip to kick off the construction of their new 65,000-seat stadium.

Among those in attendance were NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and franchise owners Robert Kraft, Stan Kroenke and Dean Spanos. A number of former Raiders players, including Howie Long, Fred Biletnikoff, Jim Plunkett, Tom Flores and Cliff Branch, also made an appearance.

The event featured a tribute to the 58 victims of the October 1 mass shooting and recognized Las Vegas law enforcement and first responders for their efforts.

"It will be seen around the world as a reflection of the spirit of Las Vegas: a resilient city on the rise," Goodell said, via NFL Media.

"This is a very significant day in the franchise's storied history and a tangible symbol of the team's future in Las Vegas."