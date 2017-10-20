Raiders claim exhilarating win over Chiefs

Michael Crabtree caught a game-winning touchdown to lift the Oakland Raiders to a 31-30 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL on Thursday.

After a touchdown with three seconds remaining was negated because of his offensive pass interference penalty, Crabtree caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr.

The touchdown came on the second of two untimed plays as a pair of Chiefs defensive holding penalties extended the game.

The Raiders thought they had a touchdown when Crabtree caught a one-yard pass from Carr, but he was flagged for offensive interference after pushing off a Chiefs defender.

The Raiders were backed up to the 11 and Carr's pass to Jared Cook was tipped, but a defensive holding call gave the Raiders an untimed down. That was followed by a pass to Cordarrelle Patterson, who caught the ball out of bounds but another defensive holding penalty led to Carr's game-winner to Crabtree.

The touchdown capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive in the final two minutes, 25 seconds after Alex Smith had engineered a 75-yard touchdown drive to give the Chiefs a six-point advantage.

Defenses have usually dominated Thursday games, but Smith and Carr each put up video-game numbers. Carr, who is two weeks removed from a back fracture, completed 29 of his 52 pass attempts for 417 yards and three touchdowns. Smith was 25 of 36 for 342 yards and three scores.

There were seven lead changes Thursday as the offenses combined for 930 yards.

COOPER FINALLY HAS BREAKOUT GAME

Cooper had over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, but had yet to get on track this campaign. He entered Thursday's game with 18 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. He had 11 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs. He had a clutch 40-yard reception to keep the game-winning drive alive and put him over 200 yards for the first time in his career.