Raiders lose Carr with back injury in loss to Broncos

Derek Carr suffered a back injury in the Oakland Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Oakland Raiders had to finish Sunday's game in Denver without Derek Carr.

Oakland's starting quarterback left late in the third quarter with a back injury after getting sandwiched by a pair of Broncos defenders and spun to the turf at Mile High.

Carr was sacked by Shelby Harris, but hit by Adam Gotsis, whose knee went into the QB's back.

The Raiders initially said Carr was questionable to return, but the fourth-year quarterback went to the locker room and had his pads removed to take X-rays.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said following the 16-10 loss that Carr just had back spasms following the hit and expects him to play next week against the Ravens.

Carr, who broke his leg in a week 16 game last year, had thrown for 143 yards and a touchdown prior to his injury.

E.J. Manuel entered and did lead a scoring drive on his second full series. A 38-yard Giorgio Tavecchio field goal cut Denver's lead to 16-10 with five minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

Manuel was driving the Raiders for a potential game-winning score, but was intercepted by Broncos safety Justin Simmons at the Denver eight-yard line with 1:46 remaining in the game.