Raiders QB Carr out for 2-6 weeks with back fracture

Derek Carr could miss up to six weeks with a back injury in a blow to the Oakland Raiders.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will miss at least two weeks due to a back injury.

The Raiders were hopeful Carr simply had back spasms but, after further evaluation on Monday, it was revealed the Raiders quarterback has a transverse process fracture and will miss multiple games.

"It could be as short as two weeks – it could be longer," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Monday, adding Carr could miss up to six weeks.

"When he can come back, he'll come back."

The transverse process fracture is the same injury that ended the career of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Carr was injured during the third quarter of Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos when he got a knee in the back from Denver defensive end Adam Gotsis.

EJ Manuel finished Sunday's game and will start Oakland's week five clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

Del Rio said Carr, who suffered a broken leg in week 16 of last season and missed the play-offs, is sorry.

"He'll bounce back," Del Rio said. "I told him the team will take care of business while he's healing."