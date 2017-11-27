Raiders want answers from England over Hodgson treatment

Josh Hodgson was allowed to continue for a short time after suffering an injury and Canberra Raiders want answers.

Canberra Raiders have asked England's medical team for an explanation of their treatment of Josh Hodgson after he suffered a serious knee injury in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final win over Tonga.

The Raiders hooker tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the first half in Auckland on Saturday and is expected to be out for nine months.

Hodgson continued after receiving treatment on the field but was taken off around eight minutes after sustaining the injury.

Canberra want answers in writing from the England doctor and also contacted the NRL to ask about salary cap relief given they may be left without a hooker next season.

"We want a full report," Raiders chief executive Don Furner told NRL.com. "It's very, very disappointing, particularly for Josh. We also had Joe Tapine injured in the other game [quarter-final], so it's also hard on the club."

Furner added: "We noticed he did seem to go down and get an injury to his knee and then stayed on and did it again,

"So we want to know from the England medical team how their assessment went. We have a duty of care to our players so we've asked for a full report so we can take it from there.

"It's not going to change the fact that Josh is injured, but it's a very disappointing day for him and the club."