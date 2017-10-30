Rain wreaks havoc on multiple NFL games as Eagles win again

A large storm brought heavy rain to the North-eastern region of the United States and the five NFL games in the area were most definitely affected on Sunday.

From Washington, to western New York, there were a combined 18 fumbles, including eight lost, and 17 total turnovers.

The game most affected by the rain was at MetLife Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons overcame a pair of lost fumbles for a 25-20 win over the New York Jets.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan mishandled a trio of snaps, losing two, as the two teams combined for seven total fumbles.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin and quarterback Philip Rivers also fumbled at rainy New England, though they each recovered their own fumble but still lost 21-13 to the Patriots. The fumbles stalled drives, and Rivers also threw an interception. Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski was also affected, missing two field-goal attempts for the first time since 2012.

Even the Philadelphia Eagles, who improved to an NFL-best 7-1 with a dominant 33-10 victory over the winless San Francisco 49ers, were not immune from turnovers.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz completed only 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 211 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. It was still good enough to beat the 49ers, who could not overcome a dismal day from C.J. Beathard. The rookie quarterback from Iowa was 17 of 36 for 167 yards with a touchdown and two picks.

Like the Chargers and the 49ers, the Oakland Raiders were another California team to have a hard time in the rain. The Raiders turned the ball over four times in a 34-14 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was picked twice and the Raiders fumbled four times, losing a pair, in the lopsided loss.