Rainbow-coloured corner flags to be installed at EFL grounds for Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign

Rainbow-coloured corner flags are to be installed at every lower-league ground as part of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, the English Football League has announced.

Telegraph Sport can also reveal the ball-plinth and handshake board used before kick-off of Premier League games will also feature rainbow colours during the weekend of November 25-26.

But the Premier League, which last week announced a a three-year partnership with Stonewall, will not follow the EFL’s lead in using rainbow corner flags, having already ruled out rainbow flags for assistant referees and rainbow goal nets.

Rainbow-coloured captains armbands will be used across the entire professional game, following their introduction in the top flight last season, while rainbow laces will once again be offered to all players.

The EFL announced a “wide range of activities” would take place as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign between November 25 and December 3 in a show of solidarity to support lesbian, gay, bi and trans-gender fans, players and staff across the game.

Chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “We are proud to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign again for this season. Ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for supporters attending EFL matches remains a key priority but the EFL and our clubs are committed to providing a positive experience for all that stretches well beyond the 90 minutes of play.

The Rainbow Laces campaign will take place between November 25 and December 3 Credit: PA More