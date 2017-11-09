Rainbow Sports: Changing the face of African football development

Yaounde, Cameroon played host to the Rainbow Sports combine on November 3rd – 4th 2017, as part of a revolutionary approach to develop the future of African football.

The organisation at Rainbow Sports is now operating across 9 African countries in a movement to nurture and develop African talents through to the top of the world game, but crucially ensuring focus is being made on building the person before the player.

The combine in Yaounde was held at the Stade Militaire and head scouts from the USA and Europe attended to watch the most promising 66 young players from all corners of Cameroon over two days. Training sessions and a game by Cameroon's locally-based National Team, coached by Rigobert Song, were also watched.

The most recent success story of the network and system put in place by Rainbow Sports is the story of Christian Bassogog, who in just 3 years has progressed his career across 4 continents and become one of Africa’s most exciting footballers today.

‘The ambition we have is to reach out into streets of Africa and uncover many more talents like Christian. We know they are there and have spent many years now developing our system to support a new future for African football’ explains Rainbow Sports CEO Kingsley Pungong.

