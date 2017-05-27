Raiola denies Donnarumma threat from AC Milan ahead of contract talks

It is rumoured that the Rossoneri will not allow the teenage goalkeeper to play if he does not soon sign a contract, but his agent has denied that

AC Milan have not threatened to leave Gianluigi Donnarumma in the stands if he does not sign a new contract in the coming weeks, insists agent Mino Raiola.

Reports in Italy have claimed that the 18-year-old goalkeeper will be omitted from the first team for all of next season if he does not agree to a new deal before June 30.

Donnarumma, who has a year left on his contract, has been linked with a possible €75million move to Manchester United, with manager Jose Mourinho reportedly keen to sign him if David de Gea joins Real Madrid.

The Italy international stated in March that he hopes to stay at San Siro, but a lack of a breakthrough in talks with the club has left his future far from certain.

Raiola, however, has made it clear that Donnarumma's plans are likely to be settled after the international matches early next month.

"Nobody said Gigio doesn't want to renew with Milan," Raiola told Radio Deejay.

"I don't think Milan's directors said any such thing [about banishing him to the stands]. I think people are just trying to create a war between Milan and me.

"After the internationals, Gigio will go on holiday and then we'll see what happens. We're talking to Milan. We'll see.

"We will evaluate certain things and there will be other matters to assess, too. I'm not taking anyone away on a free transfer."

Donnarumma was not included in the youthful Italy squad for the friendly with San Marino next Wednesday, but it is expected that he will be called up by Giampiero Ventura for the match with Uruguay on June 7 and World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein four days later.