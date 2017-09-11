Raiola: Verratti will stay at PSG... for now

Agent Mino Raiola is unsure what the future holds for Marco Verratti at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mino Raiola refused to offer any guarantees over star Marco Verratti's future at French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Verratti was the subject of intense speculation linking him with Barcelona as he dropped agent Donato Di Campli for Raiola amid the rumours.

The Italy international remained at PSG as Neymar arrived from Barca and Kylian Mbappe swapped Ligue 1 champions Monaco for a Paris homecoming.

Raiola, however, is unsure what the future holds for Verratti in the French capital.

"Verratti will stay at PSG, at least for the moment," Raiola told Rai Sport's La Domenica Sportiva.

"I can't say about the future, because I am not a magician."

Raiola also responded to criticism from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis over comments made regarding client and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne.

Having already said Insigne is capable of playing at a higher level, Raiola added: "Napoli play football appreciated all over the world, that is obvious and everywhere I go, colleagues ask me about them. De Laurentiis should be happy that [head coach Maurizio] Sarri is appreciated.

"Insigne has a contract. We seem to want players to become slaves of either clubs or agents. I merely expressed an opinion, that Insigne could happily play for Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United."