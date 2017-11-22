Rajagobal returns to PKNS, jokes about signing Morata and Costa

Super League side PKNS FC have announced the appointment of former Malaysia and Sarawak boss Datuk Rajagobal Krishnasamy as their head coach.

Rajagobal, who led Malaysia to their first AFF Cup title in 2010, has been handed a one-year contract at the Shah Alam-based side. His appointment was announced by the club in an unveiling ceremony held in Shah Alam on Wednesday.

He had been rumoured to take over at the club towards the end of the 2017 season, after he was observed attending their matches as well as internal events.

PKNS had employed two head coaches this season, beginning their first season back in the Super League with Elavarasan Elangowan who had been with them since 2015, before replacing him with German trainer Sven Gartung in July. But Gartung too did not last long, leaving after only two months. Assistant head coach Adam Abdullah then took over for the remainder of the season; guiding them towards safety from relegation.

When fielding questions by the media in the presser, the 61-year old coach expressed his gratitude at being given the chance to return to them. Rajagobal had begun his playing and professional coaching careers at the club, before moving on to more established sides.

