Rajyavardhan Rathore: Need to bring Indian football up

The Union Sports Minister was impressed with the facilities at the refurbished Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata…

Rajyavardhan Rathore, who was recently appointed the Union Minister of Sports, wants Indian football to be revived back to its glory days when the country finished fourth at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

"We need to bring up Indian football and develop in a lot of other sports also," he said.

"A lot of spectators today might not know that we won gold medal in football in Asian Games and the captain of that team was from Bengal," he heaped praise on Chuni Goswami-led Asian Games triumph in 1962.

"We were once in the fourth position at the Olympics. So these are important moments for us.”

The Olympic silver medallist believes that while the infrastructure has improved for football in the country thanks to the Under-17 World Cup being hosted, it’s time that these facilities are being made available to players regularly.

“The infrastructure here (in Kolkata) is good. I want the facilities to be regularly used by the players. If the infrastructure remain unused then what is the point of maintaining it? Therefore we need more players to come up.”