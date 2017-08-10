Ramadan Sobhi handed five-year Stoke City deal

Stoke City have given a new five-year contract to Egypt international winger Ramadan Sobhi.

Ramadan Sobhi has signed a new five-year contract with Stoke City.

The 20-year-old made 17 Premier League appearances last season, which was his first with the club after signing from Al Ahly in a £5million deal.

Sobhi, an Egypt international, has promised Stoke fans the best is still to come after signing fresh terms on Thursday that the club described as "new and improved".

"I'm delighted to be signing this contract," the winger told Stoke's website.

"I'm proud to be part of this club and I'm determined to repay Stoke City for the faith they showed in me in signing me at just 19.

"Last season was good but I am confident that the best is yet to come."

Stoke are away against Everton to open the new campaign on Saturday, with chief executive Tony Scholes thrilled to tie down Sobhi.

"There is no doubting that Ramadan is an exciting young talent," he said. "The first year in a new league and it is fair to say new culture is always going to be challenging for a player.

"However, Ramadan has adapted to the league and country very quickly and showed that he has enormous potential.

"We are delighted to have secured him on a contract until at least 2022."