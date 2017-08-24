Ramadan Sobhi scores in Stoke City victory over Rochdale

The 20-year-old was on target as the Potters breezed past the Dale in Wednesday’s League Cup outing

Egypt international Ramadan Sobhi scored as Stoke City cruised to a 4-0 victory over Rochdale in the League Cup.

Joe Allen opened scoring in the 16th minutes and Peter Crouch increased the lead a minute before the half-hour mark.

Allen completed his brace when his well-taken shot found the net in the 42nd minutes of the encounter as they went into the break as leaders.

Sobhi found space in the defence and wasted no time to sink his shot into the net to complete the rout of the League One side.

Stoke City will hope to continue with this impressive form when they travel to the Hawthorns Stadium to challenge West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Sunday.