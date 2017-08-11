Ramil Guliyev happy to fly under the radar after shocking Wayde van Niekerk to claim 200m gold

Ramil Guliyev revels in his gold-winning moment at the London Stadium: Getty

Turkey's Ramil Guliyev insisted he was lucky to sneak under the radar after he shocked Wayde van Niekerk to clinch the 200 metres title at the World Championships.

South Africa's Van Niekerk claimed silver to miss the chance to become the first man since Michael Johnson in 1995 to win the 200m and 400m double at the championships.

Guliyev, 27, had never won a world medal before but won in 20.09 seconds, with Jereem Richards third, Great Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake fourth and Botswana's Isaac Makwala sixth.

The focus had been on Makwala's controversial build-up after he was denied entry to the stadium by the IAAF as they battled to contain an outbreak of the norovirus.

Guliyev said: "This is not a shock but this does not feel real. I am so proud. This title means a lot.

"I have shown my best throughout this competition. I delivered my best race at the right time. I'm so happy to be world champion. This is the best moment of my career.

"I was competing against some of the best athletes in the world, so it didn't bother me that the attention was on them. Maybe at the next competition everyone will look at me instead."

Van Niekerk ran 20.11secs, with Richards crossing the line just one thousandth of a second behind him in a photo finish, but felt his achievement had been overshadowed by the focus on Makwala.

"I've proven over and over again I deserve what I've achieved. After the 400m there were quite a lot of people who felt I didn't deserve it," Van Niekerk told the BBC.

"I felt I didn't get the respect I deserved after the 400m. I believe this is only the beginning. I'm going to put in so much more and show my dominance.

"I feel it's very unfair, it's not an overnight success, I've been coming through the rankings and I really feel I've worked for where I am today."

Botswana's Makwala qualified on Wednesday after running a solo time trial and the semi-final, having been controversially denied entry to the stadium on Tuesday.

Makwala and Botswana had been critical of his treatment and the 30-year-old said he was still running heartbroken after not being allowed to race in the 400m.

He said: "It's one of the craziest championships. I'll always pray not to have another championships like this.

"I'm still disappointed. If I got a medal in the 200m it's going to be better so now my 100% chance was in the 400m.

