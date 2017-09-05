Ramirez remains hot to help Indians claim 12th straight win

Jose Ramirez smashed his 22nd home run of the season to help the Cleveland Indians extend their winning streak.

The Cleveland Indians are starting to look like MLB World Series contenders again following Monday's 5-3 win against the Chicago White Sox.

Jose Ramirez, fresh off a five-for-five game with five extra-base hits, smashed his 22nd home run of the season to help the Indians earn their 12th successive win.

Ramirez now has three home runs in his last two games and 17 hits in his last eight games.

Trevor Bauer allowed just two runs in a little more than six innings. Bauer struck out nine batters while improving to 15-8 on the season.

The Indians now hold a mighty 10-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. Despite battling through injuries, the reigning AL champs look like a threat to avenge last season's World Series loss.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers 6-7 Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox 3-5 Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics 9-11 Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres 0-2 St Louis Cardinals

Miami Marlins 2-7 Washington Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays 11- Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers 0-13 Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Mets 11-7 Philadelphia Phillies

Baltimore Orioles 4-7 New York Yankees

Colorado Rockies 4-3 San Francisco Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0 Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners 2-6 Houston Astros

Boston Red Sox 4-10 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 2-8 Texas Rangers

CARDINALS BENEFIT FROM MARTINEZ DISPLAY

Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez tossed a three-hit shutout to lead St Louis over the Padres. Martinez struck out 10 batters while improving to 11-10 on the season.

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro went three for five with two runs scored, a home run (13) and three RBIs in a win against the Orioles. It was New York's fourth win in their last five games.

Josh Bell and Max Moroff led the Pirates over the Cubs. Both players collected three hits with home runs and four RBIs. Bell now has 24 home runs and 82 RBIs in a quietly impressive season.

PORCELLO PUNISHED BY JAYS

Reigning AL Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello was touched up for seven earned runs off 10 hits in a loss to the Blue Jays. Porcello has struggled all season, and he is now 9-16 with a 4.67 ERA.

HAMILTON CRUSHES WALK-OFF HOME RUN

The homer was just Hamilton's fourth of the season. It helped Cincinnati earn a win over the Brewers.

ASTROS AT MARINERS

All eyes will be on Justin Verlander (10-8, 3.82 ERA) as he takes the mound for a team other than the Tigers for the first time in his sterling career. Houston desperately needed another pitcher heading into the postseason. Verlander should quickly win fans over as he tries to win his first World Series title.