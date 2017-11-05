Ramon Azeez on target in Lugo’s loss to Real Oviedo

The Nigeria international was on the scoresheet as the White and Red bowed to the Carbayones in a Spanish second tier division clash

Ramon Azeez found the back of the net in Lugo’s 3-2 loss to Real Oviedo in Sunday’s Spanish second division encounter.

The 24-year-old registered his second goal of the season in his 15th appearance as Francisco’s men suffered their fourth defeat this term.

Cristian Herrera opened the scoring for the visitors 11 minutes into the game - which was the only goal of the tie before the half-time break.

In the 51st minute, Saul Berjon levelled proceedings from the penalty spot to level proceedings for the hosts.

Miguel Linares then netted three minutes later to give Juan Antonio Anquela’s men their first lead in the outing.

Azeez who joined the Anxo Carro outfit from Almeria in the summer restored parity to his side in the 61st minute but Aaron Niguez notched the decisive goal ten minutes to secure the maximum points for the home side.

Lugo will hope to improve on this outcome when they square up with Numancia in a Spanish second tier game on November 12.