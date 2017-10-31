Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique

Spain captain Sergio Ramos believes talking about politics hurts the national team, but he revealed he gets along "quite well" with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Pique had voiced his support for the controversial Catalan independence referendum, which was met with a heavy-handed response by Spanish police in October.

Real 6/5 to beat Spurs

That stance saw him whistled at by supporters during the international break, but Spain managed to orchestrate wins over Albania and Israel as they sealed a place at the 2018 World Cup.

Ramos said speaking about politics made life harder for the national team, although he insisted Pique's behaviour was excellent.

"It hurts the national team," the Real Madrid star told Onda Cero on Monday.

"I like to enjoy the scenery, the environment... the only thing I always say as captain of the national team is that we must be aware of our every move.

"Pique's behaviour has always been exemplary despite what others may think."

Despite being international team-mates, Ramos and Pique have previously endured a frosty relationship and found themselves involved in public disagreements.

Gerard Pique Sergio Ramos More