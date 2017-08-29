Ramos backs himself to win Ballon d'Or

The Spanish defender believes he could be the man to end the current monopoly of the Ballon d'Or, following in Fabio Cannavaro's footsteps

Sergio Ramos believes the idea of him winning the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi or Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo would not be "crazy".

Messi and Ronaldo have monopolised the award for the last nine years since Kaka, then of AC Milan, was named the world's best player.

But Madrid defender Fabio Cannavaro picked up the prize in 2006, leading Ramos - a fellow defender and former Madrid colleague of the Italian - to conclude that he could also be in with a chance.

"The Ballon d'Or has been a personal affair lately between Messi and Ronaldo," he said.

"But Cannavaro, for example, who was a friend of mine, won it.

"I do not see [the idea of winning] it as crazy. If they gave it to me, it would be a historical moment."

Cannavaro became the fourth defensive player to win the Ballon d'Or, after Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaus and Matthias Sammer.